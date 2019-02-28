Analysis: Both sides see a ‘liar’ — who proves their point

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Marc Fisher February 28, 2019 0

In a divided nation, a divided Congress confronted a star witness from deep inside Trump world Wednesday and found a rare unity: Republicans and Democrats alike agreed that Michael Cohen, the president’s longtime lawyer and fixer, is a cravenly amoral liar. The president’s supporters concluded from Cohen’s self-avowed record of lying to protect Donald Trump that ...

