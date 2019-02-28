Coast Guard officer accused of drafting hit list is indicted

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN February 28, 2019 0

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Coast Guard officer accused of being a white supremacist who compiled a hit list of prominent Democrats was indicted Wednesday on drug and firearms charges. A federal grand jury in Maryland indicted Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, on charges of illegal possession of firearm silencers; possession of firearms by a drug addict ...

