Don't Miss
Home / News / Conservative judge installed after vetting by two senators in ‘dangerous first’

Conservative judge installed after vetting by two senators in ‘dangerous first’

By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul February 28, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Attorney Eric Miller was confirmed as a judge on the country’s most liberal appeals court this week, and for the first time in the Senate’s history, the confirmation took place without the consent of either home-state senator, a break from tradition that Democrats say Republicans will come to regret. The appointment is the latest ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo