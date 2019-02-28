Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 1, 2019

Court Calendars for March 1, 2019

By: Cody B. Bartlett Jr. February 28, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Ryan T Arthyrton v Kiara West & Lakisha Porter, 317 Reynolds St – Laura Elizabeth Fleming 2—Joshua Antonetti v Quentin Taylor, 49 Roycroft Drive – Handelman Witkowicz 3—Gil Mitrany LLC v Robert Pinkins, 359 Murray St – Handelman Witkowicz 4—HLS Properties Inc v Norman Bryant, 18 Thorndale Terrace – Handelman Witkowicz 5—Rocfalls Properties 1 ...

