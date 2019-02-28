Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Ritter v. Fort Schuyler Management Corp.

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Ritter v. Fort Schuyler Management Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Out-of-possession lessee – No control or authority over work Ritter v. Fort Schuyler Management Corp. CA 18-00953 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The defendant leased a portion of a public university campus from the state of New York and, consistent with the defendant’s purpose of facilitating the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo