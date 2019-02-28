Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial speech: Opinion 18-132

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial speech: Opinion 18-132

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial speech Legislative inquiry – Recommendations on prison system Opinion 18-132 Background: A county legislature asked a not-for-profit entity to help develop solutions to reduce the number of inmates incarcerated locally and make specific recommendations to the legislature regarding reducing the size of the current jail population. The inquiring full-time judge ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo