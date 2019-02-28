Old mistake fixed on New York Capitol’s Frederick Douglass carving

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press February 28, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A more than 100-year-old mistake in the spelling of 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ last name on his stone carving at the New York state Capitol has been corrected. His face is among the faces of 77 famous people carved into the ornate interior stonework of the “Million Dollar Staircase” from 1884 ...

