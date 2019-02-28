Rochester man pleads guilty to stealing mail

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon February 28, 2019 0

A Rochester postal worker who admitted to stealing mail is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Chansen Diaz, 30, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal mail before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson. Diaz was a U.S. Postal Service contractor at the Greater Rochester International Airport. He conspired ...

