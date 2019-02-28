Don't Miss
Suit against Henrietta settled for $7,500

Employees were misclassified as contractors

By: Bennett Loudon February 28, 2019 0

A lawsuit filed against the town of Henrietta by two former employees has been settled for $7,500. The plaintiffs, Scott E. Sullivan and Stephen R. MacIntyre, worked as inspectors for the town’s engineering department until Jan. 23, 2015. They claimed they were misclassified as independent contract workers and not paid overtime wages that they were owed. The plaintiffs ...

