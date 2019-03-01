Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Collaboration Insights: Millennials and the practice of law

Collaboration Insights: Millennials and the practice of law

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2019 0

The workplace has changed dramatically, with five generations working side-by-side for the first time in history. Each generation views the world of work differently, based on their life experiences growing up, causing a rift between those of another generation. Let’s take a quick look at the different generations and see what influenced each generation. The two ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo