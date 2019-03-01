Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Rochester Residential Realty LLC v Tamoy Harris & Theo James, 25 Augustine St – John Nacca 9:30 a.m. 1—Brett and Ben Buy Houses LLC v Cameron McClung & Brynn Worley, 230 Cummings St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—55 Hobmoor LLC v Janet Gregory, 311 Kenwood Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Frank J Posato Jr ...

