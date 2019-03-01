Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Szatanek

March 1, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Sufficiency of evidence People v. Szatanek KA 16-00806 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oswego County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of murder. The conviction arose from the drowning death of a 17-year-old girl, previously unknown to the defendant, who had been on vacation with her family. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

