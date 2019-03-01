Don't Miss
Judge won’t make Mongols biker gang surrender trademark logo

By: The Associated Press By BRIAN MELLEY March 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES — A California judge delivered a blow Thursday to a decade-long effort by federal prosecutors to strip the Mongols motorcycle gang of its trademarked logo, ruling such a move would be unconstitutional. U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter in Santa Ana nullified a first-of-its-kind jury verdict that would have given the government control ...

