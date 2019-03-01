Don't Miss
Report says Trump demanded top-secret clearance for Kushner

By: The Associated Press March 1, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump last year ordered officials to grant top-secret security clearance to his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a report published Thursday by The New York Times. Kushner was granted the high-level clearance last May after a lengthy background check. The Times, citing anonymous sources, said Trump demanded Kushner’s clearance ...

