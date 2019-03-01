Don't Miss
Spitzer must share cost of discovery in lawsuit

47 million documents provided by plaintiff

By: Bennett Loudon March 1, 2019 0

Former New York State Attorney General Eliot L. Spitzer and Maurice R. Greenberg, the former CEO of (American International Group Inc.) (AIG), will split the $265,454.57 cost of producing 47 million pages of documents in response to Spitzer’s discovery request in the defamation case filed by Greenberg against Spitzer. “Each party believes he needs to re-enact ...

