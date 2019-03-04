Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 5, 2019

Court Calendars for March 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Marie Simmons Macko v Charisse M Foushee, 291 Pennsylvania Ave – Pro Se 9:30 a.m. 1—LMP Real Estate Partners LLC v Anthony Reynolds, 345 Lake Ave – Louis Asandrov 2—Tri Veterans Housing Inc v Waleska Aponte-Flores, 65 Norton Village Lake – Barclay Damon 3—Tri Veterans Housing Inc v Yomayra Pagan Ocasio, 80 Norton Village ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo