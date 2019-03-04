Kavanaugh questions restrictions on churches using preservation grants

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post By Robert Barnes March 4, 2019

WASHINGTON — The justices appointed by President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court said Monday that the court should protect the ability of churches and other religious organization to receive historic preservation funds from local governments. Such a case should not be "difficult," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a statement joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch and ...

