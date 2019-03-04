Don't Miss
Purdue Pharma says Massachusetts lawsuit amounts to ‘oversimplified scapegoating’

By: The Associated Press By Katie Zezima March 4, 2019 0

Purdue Pharma says a lawsuit filed against the company by the Massachusetts attorney general amounts to "oversimplified scapegoating" that is not supported by the law. In a recent motion to dismiss the case, Purdue says Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has created a "sensationalist and distorted narrative that ignores facts" in the lawsuit she filed last ...

