LaBella announces the hiring of Roger Klatt as a local district representative for the architecture division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has 11 years of experience working in CIP and 33 years of experience in education. Klatt will be continuing his work in education along with working with school districts. He was previously a superintendent for Barker Central School District. Klatt currently lives in Barker, Niagara County.

