Home / News / 3 get prison in college basketball recruiting scandal

3 get prison in college basketball recruiting scandal

By: The Associated Press March 5, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Three men received prison sentences Tuesday in the widespread college basketball recruiting scandal that has tainted two dozen schools. Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted in October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to ...

