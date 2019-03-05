Don't Miss
Home / News / City and county taken to court over FOIL requests

City and county taken to court over FOIL requests

Petitions claim requests have gone unfilled, unacknowledged

By: Bennett Loudon March 5, 2019 0

A New York City attorney who has already taken legal action against the city of Rochester over difficulties getting documents under the state Freedom of Information Law, is now challenging Monroe County’s lack of response to FOIL requests from his clients. In December, state Supreme Court Justice Ann Marie Taddeo criticized Rochester’s policy regarding public access ...

