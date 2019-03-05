Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Premise liability: Beck v. City of Niagara Falls, et al.

March 5, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Premise liability Failure to state location and cause – Discovery – Exclusive control Beck v. City of Niagara Falls, et al. CA 18-01324 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced a premises liability action stemming from his employment. He was assisting a coworker in using a forklift and ...

