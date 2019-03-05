Katerina Kramarchyk | Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019 0

Katerina Kramarchyk has joined Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP as a new associate in the Rochester office. Kramarchyk has experience in litigating and consulting on matters involving business disputes, copyright infringement, insurance defense, contract enforcement and interpretation, and negligence. Kramarchyk received her joint J.D./M.B.A. from Albany Law School and Union Graduate College in 2013. ...

