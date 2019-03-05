Don't Miss
New lawsuit filed in Brighton’s Whole Foods conflict

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2019

A group opposing the Whole Foods grocery store project on Monroe Avenue has filed a new suit against the Town of Brighton over a document request it says was improperly handled. The suit, filed Friday in Monroe County Supreme Court, alleges that during an August public meeting, the town Planning Board chairman “made a comment that ...

