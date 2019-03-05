UCLA School of Law dean to speak at UR

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon March 5, 2019 0

Jennifer L. Mnookin, Dean of the UCLA School of Law, and an authority on evidence, will speak at the University of Rochester at 5 p.m., March 26, in the Hawkins-Carlson Room of Rush Rhees Library. Her lecture, titled Flawed forensics: Why troubling expert evidence continues to find its way to court, is part of the UR Humanities ...

