Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 7, 2019

Court Calendars for March 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Joseph J Macko v Kafanny Perez, 91 Lux St – Pro Se 9:30 a.m. 1—Hans Sobe v Rex Williams, 89 Lorenzo St – James E Brown 2—Cecilia Gordon-Smith v Lashya Ellis, 1093 Genesee St – Christopher Calabrese 3—Datwan Dixon & Winona Dixon v LaShawna Nucila, et al, 786 Maple St – Craig D Carson ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo