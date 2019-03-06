Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Mental Hygiene Law: Mental Hygiene Legal Service v. Daniels

Court of Appeals – Mental Hygiene Law: Mental Hygiene Legal Service v. Daniels

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Mental Hygiene Law Admission or retention proceeding – Standing – Government agency Mental Hygiene Legal Service v. Daniels No. 2 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue is whether the plaintiff has standing to initiate a proceeding in its own name seeking a writ of mandamus to compel a hospital to comply with Section 9.31(b) of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo