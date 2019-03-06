Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded February 15, 2019               61   NOT PROVIDED 153 MELVILLE LLC to BOYCHUCK, JOHN Property Address: 153 MELVILLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12148 Page: 0086 Tax Account: 107.53-3-32 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BONITATEM LLC to ROCHESTER CITY OF Property Address: 1540-1550 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12148 Page: 0270 Tax Account: 090.44-1-38.004 Full Sale Price: $1.00 MARKS, CHRISTIANE et ano to OKEENE, KAREN Property Address: 3 HINKLEYVILLE ROAD, PARMA ...

