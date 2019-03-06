Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments filed January 10, 2018

Judgments filed January 10, 2018

By: kellyplessinger March 6, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 10, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALI, SAIDA et ano 4692 DEWEY AVENUE APARTMENT 8, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM AND PHILLIPS PC Amount: $6,867.37 ANDERSON, LINIQUE D 164 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $7,078.47 BEHRENS, KYLE M 200 BRUSH HOLLOW ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: ALLY FINANCIAL INC. Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo