Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments filed January 9, 2018

Judgments filed January 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 9, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT HOLLAND, JAMEL B Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 JACKSON, DAVID A Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $593.00 JESMER, GREGORY J Favor: HENRIETTA COURT Amount: $255.00 LORENZO, YOVANNY Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 LOTEMPLE, TRENTIN N Favor: HENRIETTA COURT Amount: $125.00 LYONS, DONNA M Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $50.00 MACARTHUR, SCOTT K Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $800.00 MARCELLO, JAMES L Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 MCGOWAN, PRINUS M Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo