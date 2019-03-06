Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawyers blame act of God, lack of seatbelts for limo crash

Lawyers blame act of God, lack of seatbelts for limo crash

By: The Associated Press March 6, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawyers for the operators of a limousine that crashed and killed 20 people in upstate New York say the deaths could have been caused by an act of God or the passengers’ failure to wear seat belts. The Times Union reports lawyers for Prestige Limousine owner Shahed Hussain and his son, Nauman, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo