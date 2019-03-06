Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Allegations of misconduct: Opinion 18-136

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Allegations of misconduct: Opinion 18-136

March 6, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Allegations of misconduct Actual knowledge – Duty to investigate Opinion 18-136 Background: The mayor told the inquiring village justices a court officer was notifying federal immigration officers when suspected undocumented defendants will be appearing in village court. The judges are aware that defendants, at times, were arrested on immigration charges in ...

