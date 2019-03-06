Don't Miss
Home / News / Public Defender caseloads remain high

Public Defender caseloads remain high

Number of new clients is down from last year

By: Bennett Loudon March 6, 2019 0

Although the total number of new cases handled by the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office in 2018 was lower than the previous year, attorney caseloads continue to stay well above experts’ recommended levels. The Office, led by Public Defender Tim Donaher, had 27,278 new clients last year, according to the 2018 annual report. In 2017, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo