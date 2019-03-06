Second Circuit – Pleadings: Harnage v. Lightner

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Pleadings Notice – Substantial compliance Harnage v. Lightner 18-1559-pr Judges Calabresi, Cabranes, and Chin Background: the plaintiff appealed from a judgment dismissing his amended complaint on the basis that he failed to comply with Rule 8 and 20 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The plaintiff is a prisoner who commenced ...

