Second U.S. judge calls citizenship question on census illegal

Second U.S. judge calls citizenship question on census illegal

By: The Associated Press By SUDHIN THANAWALA March 6, 2019 0

SAN FRANCISCO — The Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census "threatens the very foundation of our democratic system" because it would cause a significant undercount of immigrants and Latinos that could distort the distribution of congressional seats, a U.S. judge said Wednesday. Judge Richard Seeborg said the commerce secretary's decision ...

