Don't Miss
Home / News / Special counsel disputes Manafort’s claims about prosecution

Special counsel disputes Manafort’s claims about prosecution

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner March 6, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Prosecutors working on the special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election disputed Tuesday that Paul Manafort was charged with fraud only because of his relationship with the president. The former Trump campaign chairman, who is set to be sentenced for bank and tax crimes in Alexandria, Virginia-based federal court Thursday afternoon, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo