The Senate has confirmed a judge who interned at an anti-LGBTQ group

By: The Washington Post Eli Rosenberg March 6, 2019 0

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm a 37-year-old Washington lawyer whose nomination drew vociferous opposition from LGBTQ and some civil rights groups, to a lifetime appointment on a federal appeals court. Allison Rushing, partner at Williams and Connolly who President Donald Trump nominated in August, was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth ...

