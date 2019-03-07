Cohen sues Trump Organization, wants it to pay legal bills

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press By JIM MUSTIAN March 7, 2019 0

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming the Trump Organization broke a promise to pay his legal bills and owes at least $1.9 million to cover the cost of his defense. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in New York state court, claims the Trump Organization stopped paying Cohen's mounting ...

