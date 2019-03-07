Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Galapagos 1998 LLC v Hajarah Conyer, 7 Carthage Drive – William M Higgins 2—Blue Rentals LLC v China Lott, 702 W Broad St – William M Higgins 3—Galapagos 1998 LLC v Brittany Ndaba, 9 Carthage Drive – William M Higgins 4—Honest Properties LLC v Corrine Nicole Myers, 1174 Dewey Ave – John Nacca ...

