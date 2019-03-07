Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded February 19, 2019               68   NOT PROVIDED ROCHESTER HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION to SPENCER, TANISHA C Property Address: Liber: 12148 Page: 0458 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $79,900.00 WINDSOR RIDGE LLC to NVR INC et ano Property Address: 10 STONELEDGE WAY, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12148 Page: 0470 Tax Account: 124.01-5-61 Full Sale Price: $62,000.00 14420 DELANY, ZACHARY to LIBERTI, PETER et ano Property Address: 95 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

