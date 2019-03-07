Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 18-160

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 18-160

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Guardianship – Family member Opinion 18-160 Background: A full-time judge asks if he may seek a court appointment to serve as an uncompensated guardian for his ailing parent under the Mental Hygiene Law to address issues regarding the parent’s care and access to friends and family. The judge expects ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo