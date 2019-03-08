Don't Miss
Home / News / Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks

By: The Associated Press By MATTHEW BARAKAT March 8, 2019 0

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been sent to jail for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks. U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton ordered Manning to jail for contempt of court on Friday after a brief hearing in which Manning confirmed she has no intention of testifying. She told the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo