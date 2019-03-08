Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Anthony J Barbato v Christine Andrews, 25 Nye Park – Richard T Ciaccio 2—Rochester Revitalization LLC v Alanna Lippa, Brittany Meyer, et ano, 20 Wyand Crescent – Richard T Ciaccio 3—Preservation Management Inc v James Whitehead, 150 Auker St – Cornerstone Law Firm LLC 4—Preserve Set LLC v Jamie Wagner, et al, 15 ...

