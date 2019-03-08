Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Mental Hygiene Law: Mental Hygiene Legal Service, et al. v. Sullivan, et al.

Court of Appeals – Mental Hygiene Law: Mental Hygiene Legal Service, et al. v. Sullivan, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Mental Hygiene Law Treatment planning meetings – Sex offender treatment program – Presence of counsel Mental Hygiene Legal Service, et al. v. Sullivan, et al. No. 1 Judge Stein Background: At issue with whether Articles 10, 29, and 47 of the Mental Hygiene Law mandated, upon a respondent’s request, the presence of assigned Mental Hygiene ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo