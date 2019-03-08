Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Real Property Tax Law: City of Utica v. Suprunchik

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Real Property Tax Law Article 11 – Personal property – In rem jurisdiction City of Utica v. Suprunchik CA 18-00641 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: At issue is whether the Supreme Court erred in denying the respondent’s application that sought to vacate for lack of jurisdiction a default judgment, ...

