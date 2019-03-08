Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Texas Bar weighs in on lawyers using cloud computing

Legal Loop: Texas Bar weighs in on lawyers using cloud computing

By: Nicole Black March 8, 2019 0

 For nearly a decade now, I’ve been tracking ethics opinions that address the issue of whether lawyers can ethically use cloud-based software to store confidential client data. As a refresher, cloud computing is when you store your data on servers owned by a third party instead of on your law firm’s on-premise servers. New York was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo