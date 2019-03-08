Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court not considering televised hearings, justices tell Congress

Supreme Court not considering televised hearings, justices tell Congress

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes March 8, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Despite public support for televising Supreme Court hearings, the ban will remain for the foreseeable future and the issue isn’t much of a topic of conversation among the justices, two of them told a House appropriations subcommittee Thursday. Justices Samuel Alito Jr. and Elena Kagan both said they thought before joining the court that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo