Clark Patterson Lee announces that Edmund Cannon has been named transportation engineer. In this role, Cannon will focus on transportation planning, bridge design, traffic engineering and streetscape design. He brings more than three years of professional experience, and he most recently served as a fiber design engineer for Fibertech Lightower. Cannon has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Alaska at Anchorage and resides in Rochester.

