Ethan Hagel | Clark Patterson Lee

Clark Patterson Lee announces that Ethan Hagel has been named junior electrical engineer. In this role, Hagel will work with the electrical engineering team to implement electrical designs into REVIT and AutoCAD, as well as conduct field work to account for existing electrical layouts. Prior to joining CPL, he served as an electrical designer engineer and CAD coordinator at M/E Engineering. Hagel has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Binghamton University and resides in Rochester.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

