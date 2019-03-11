Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Ethan Hagel | Clark Patterson Lee

Ethan Hagel | Clark Patterson Lee

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2019 0

Ethan Hagel

Ethan Hagel

Clark Patterson Lee announces that Ethan Hagel has been named junior electrical engineer. In this role, Hagel will work with the electrical engineering team to implement electrical designs into REVIT and AutoCAD, as well as conduct field work to account for existing electrical layouts. Prior to joining CPL, he served as an electrical designer engineer and CAD coordinator at M/E Engineering. Hagel has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Binghamton University and resides in Rochester.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo