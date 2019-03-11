Don't Miss
Judgments filed January 11, 2018

March 11, 2019

  Judgments Recorded January 11, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANDERSON, RENEE 778 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611-3840 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $1,359.57 BARCO, MATTHEW 44 SCHUM LANE 30, ROCHESTER NY 14609-2618 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $826.79 BELL, COURTNEY 320 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: CHIARI AND ILECKI LLP Amount: $681.38 BENNETT, MELISSA A 409 ...

